Liverpool vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Merseyside derby was last won by Everton in 2010
The last Merseyside derby of the season is set for Saturday as Everton welcomes rival Liverpool to Goodison Park, with the Reds coming off a wild week.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports and NBC Universo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
It's one of the biggest, most storied rivalries in England. This one sees the Reds in third place in the league with 66 points and flying high after crushing Manchester City 3-0 in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg earlier in the week. The Reds could jump into second win as long as Manchester United doesn't beat City on Sunday. Meanwhile, Everton is in ninth place and surely say from relegation, sitting 12 points clear. A win here could get Everton closer to a potential top-eight finish.
Prediction
On the road at Everton is always a crazy atmosphere, and Liverpool gets upset. Everton takes advantage of Mohamed Salah likely missing this match to rest after a hamstring injury against City, and Wayne Rooney ends up the hero. Everton 2, Liverpool 1.
