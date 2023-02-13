The latest edition of the Merseyside derby will be a desperate battle when Liverpool host Everton on Monday in an English Premier League match at Anfield. Liverpool (8-5-7) are stuck mid-table, sitting 10th after finishing last season as runners-up. Everton (4-6-11) are in the relegation zone, sitting 18th in the Premier League table. But the Toffees come off a huge 1-0 victory against league leader Arsenal in their first match under new manager Sean Dyche. Liverpool have taken just one point from their last four Premier League matches. The most recent was an embarrassing 3-0 loss to relegation-threatened Wolves.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Liverpool, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in its latest Everton vs. Liverpool odds. Everton are +430 underdogs, a draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Green is 24-22-1 on his soccer picks in 2023 and went 23-23-1 on his World Cup picks. He also crushed his tournament predictions on the Early Edge. He backed the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Everton vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Everton spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-165)

Liverpool vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Everton money line: Liverpool -165, Everton +430, Draw +300

LIV: The Reds have scored at least once in nine of 10 home league matches

EVE: The Toffees have allowed more than one goal once in their past eight games

Why you should back Liverpool

Only one of the Reds' seven losses have come at Anfield, and they have a 23-9 goal differential on home soil. They still have dangerous attackers, with Mohamed Salah leading the charge. The Egyptian striker has seven goals, which is not up to his standard, but he is still a dangerous presence. Salah shared the Golden Boot last season with 23 goals. Darwin Nunez, who has 10 goals in all competitions, and Cody Gakpo also can create a lot of problems for defenders. Gakpo had 12 goals in 19 matches with PSV Eindhoven before arriving after the World Cup.

Liverpool have had a ton of injuries, but they face an Everton squad that has scored just 16 goals. If their talented attack can find at least one goal, they'll be in good shape. The Toffees are 1-4-5 on the road and have scored just six away goals. The Reds are 12-9-1 in their past 22 home meetings with Everton. The last meeting ended 0-0, but Liverpool had an 8-3 advantage in shots on target and held 61% possession.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees found a huge spark with Dyche taking over on the bench following Frank Lampard's sacking. The longtime Burnley manager relies on a fierce defensive game, and Everton should frustrate the Reds all day. Dyche went with a 4-5-1 against Arsenal, with physical midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Andre Onana in the center. Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi help the fullbacks, and James Tarkowski and Conor Coady are a stout pairing in the middle. Jordan Pickford, who is third in the league with 75 saves, is the last line of defense.

It's no wonder Arsenal had trouble penetrating this wall, and they put just three of their 15 shots on target. Everton are third in tackles won (232), with Onana recording 33 (sixth in EPL). They are sixth in yellow cards (46), and Tarkowski leads the league in blocks (57). The Toffees have had a lot of trouble scoring, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin finally appears to be healthy. He has one goal in 11 matches, and Demarai Gray (three goals) also can be a handful. Calvert-Lewin had 29 goals from 2019-21, but injuries have limited him to 28 games since the start of last season.

