Fierce rivals will meet in Premier League action on Wednesday when Liverpool hosts hometown foes Everton. The last Merseyside Derby ended in chaos as Everton secured a late 2-2 draw. The Toffees will now visit Anfield riding a nine-game unbeaten streak, while the Reds look to lock up the EPL title with nine games left in the season.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool, England, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Liverpool are -275 favorites (risk $275 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. Everton odds, with the visitors as +725 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Here are Green's Premier League picks Liverpool vs. Everton on Wednesday:

Both teams to score (+110)

The Reds haven't been clean-sheeted since a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sept. 14, which is coincidentally also their only league loss of the season. Meanwhile, Everton have found the back of the net at least once over their nine-game unbeaten streak. This line is available at FanDuel sportsbook.

Everton +1.5 (-134)

The Toffees may be sitting 15th in the EPL table thanks to a dismal first half of their season, but the expert thinks they should be shown a little more respect given how they've played in 2025.



"Some sportsbooks are offering +850 on Everton, which seems like a huge price on a team that hasn't lost a league game since mid-January," Green told SportsLine. "They are unlikely to beat Liverpool, but they should be pretty competitive on Wednesday."

