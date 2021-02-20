The Merseyside derby is set for this Saturday as sixth-place Liverpool welcome seventh-place Everton in a massive Premier League battle as both look to boost their chances of a top-four finish. The Reds are on a three game losing streak in the league, while Carlo Ancelotti's side have just one win in their last five league encounters.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 20 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -210; Draw +340; Everton +575 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: While their form in the league has been horrific, they really bounced back on Tuesday with the 2-0 victory against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The pairing of Jordan Henderson and Ozan Kabak was much improved from the game against Leicester City just days prior, while goalkeeper Alisson was also on his game. They'll hope that form and confidence at the back will continue, but Everton's ability in the air and speed could cause them some troubles. They will once again need a clean performance at the back to take the three points.

Everton: The start to the season was promising, and they enter the weekend just five points back of the top four, but some consistency is needed. The defense has struggled with 11 goals conceded in their last five league games, and there was that FA Cup game on Feb. 10 where they won despite conceding four goals to Spurs. A lot of rotation at the back hasn't helped, but when playing together they can beat anybody. Expect the Toffees to prioritize defense against Liverpool's speed, but they will have to be cautious to not give up too many dangerous set pieces for which the Reds could really capitalize.

Prediction

The Reds continue their fine form after the Champions League win midweek by edging their city rivals. Pick: Liverpool 2, Everton 1