Liverpool vs. Everton: Premier League pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch Merseyside derby online

The Merseyside derby's latest chapter will be written on Wednesday when Premier League leader Liverpool hosts rival Everton. The Reds have an eight-point lead in the table over Leicester City and Manchester City (City played and won on Tuesday), with three points expected here. As for Everton, the team is near the relegation zone and you have to wonder if Marco Silva has to win this one to save his job. Everton is averaging just a goal a game and has won only four of its opening 14 contests of the league season.

Here's what to know about this Merseyside derby.

Liverpool vs. Everton

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 4

: Wednesday, Dec. 4 Time : 3:15 p.m. Et

: 3:15 p.m. Et Location : Anfield

: Anfield TV channel : None

: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

Storylines

Liverpool: Fabinho is still out, but this is a game on paper the Reds should win easily. They'll just need to focus on Richarlison and look to double him or just keep Virgil van Dijk on him. Everton is a team with a ton of talent that simply doesn't work when combined. The Reds should score plenty here against one of the worst defenses in the league.

Everton: Marco Silva still has a job, somehow. This game may decide whether he gets to keep it or not. The manager had guided the club to an eighth-place finish last season, but Everton isn't scoring consistently and keeps blowing leads. The club is going to need a goal on a set piece or some luck to get anything from this game.

Liverpool vs. Everton prediction

The Reds roll and end the Marco Silva tenure at Everton.

Pick: Liverpool 4, Everton 0