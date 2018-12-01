Liverpool vs. Everton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The 232nd meeting of the Merseyside derby arrives on Sunday when Liverpool welcomes rival Everton to Anfield for Premier League action. It's a top-six battle with early season implications. The Reds are in second place with 33 points and looking to stay within striking distance of Manchester City, while Everton has only a one-point lead in sixth place with Manchester United, Bournmeouth and Watford right behind them.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Everton

Date : Sunday, Dec. 2



: Sunday, Dec. 2 Time : 11:15 a.m. ET



: 11:15 a.m. ET Location : Anfield Stadium in Liverpool



: Anfield Stadium in Liverpool TV channel : NBCSN and Telemundo



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -260 / Everton +710 / Draw +375

Storylines

Liverpool: Adam Lallana is back in the fold, but there's a chance guys like Dominic Solanke and Nathanial Clyne miss the match due to injury. The Reds will also be without Jordan Henderson, who is serving a one-match suspension.

Everton: The Blues are fit entering this game. No major injury concerns, and we could see Bernard and Andre Gomes start in the middle of the park to counter the defensive ability that Liverpool has, weakened by Henderson's suspension.

Liverpool vs. Everton prediction

The Reds dominate their rivals and win comfortably, with Mohamed Salah scoring.

Pick: Liverpool (-260)