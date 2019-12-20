Liverpool vs. Flamengo live stream: FIFA Club World Cup final TV channel, watch online, prediction, pick

It's the champs of Europe against the kings of South America on Saturday. The Club World Cup final is set for 12:30 pm. ET as Champions League winner Liverpool battles Copa Libertadores champ Flamengo. Liverpool got a late goal from Roberto Firmino to beat Monterrey on Wednesday in the semifinals. Flamengo came from behind to beat Al-Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday. This will be the second ever meeting between the two clubs after they played in the previous version of this competition, the Copa Intercontinental. That was back in 1981 at the National Stadium in Tokyo as Flamengo won 3-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Club World Cup final: Liverpool vs. Flamengo

Date : Saturday, Dec. 21



: Saturday, Dec. 21 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Education City Stadium in Doha



: Education City Stadium in Doha TV channel : Fox Deportes



: Fox Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds have Premier League action this weekend, but you can bet they are taking this one seriously with a trophy on the line. Sadio Mane and Firmino are well rested, and the Reds are the favorite. The key will be keeping shape defensively as Flamengo can do damage down the wings. If Liverpool keeps its form going, they'll lift the trophy.

Flamengo: Don't think just because this team is from South America that they can't win. The first half of the semifinal was awful, but this is one of the most dominant teams in South America over the last 10 to 15 years. Gabriel Barbosa has revived his career and will be hungry to show what he can do against a top centerback like Virgil van Dijk. Flamengo has a bunch of players who have played at the top level of Europe or may be doing so soon, and this could be closer than the average fan may expect.

Prediction

Flamengo strikes first but Liverpool is too strong in the end, sneaking out the victory on a goal from Mohamed Salah. Pick: Liverpool 2, Flamengo 1.