Liverpool vs. Flamengo score: Firmino fires Reds to victory in Club World Cup final with extra time goal

The European champs are now world champs. Liverpool won the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, beating Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo 1-0 in extra time.

The Reds, in the competition after winning the Champions League in May, were the stronger side in what was an even game for most of the match. Diego Alves made numerous saves for Flamengo, especially late, but he could not save the one that ended up being the difference on a slick counter attack from the Reds. It came in the first half of extra time, with Jordan Henderson picking out Sadio Mane on the counter with what was a fantastic ball. The Senegalese star, in the 99th minute, made a fantastic run with the ball before cutting back and setting up Roberto Firmino, who did the rest by cutting inside and firing home.

Take a look:

It was one of the more entertaining 1-0 games of 2019, with 18 shots for Liverpool and 15 for Flamengo. Firmino hit the post in this one, and there was late drama after Mane appeared to be taken down in the final minutes of regulation by Rafinha. A penalty kick was awarded but then overturned by VAR.

For the Reds, it's another trophy for Jurgen Klopp in what has been a memorable year for the team and especially the manager. Liverpool won its second major trophy of the year and could be just months away from winning the Premier League for the first time. For Flamengo, it was a valiant performance against the world's best team. Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian first division this season.