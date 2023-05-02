Liverpool will look to continue their success at home when they battle Fulham in a key English Premier League matchup at Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool (16-9-8), which are holding out hope of a top-four finish in the EPL table, have won four in a row and are 11-1-4 at Anfield this season. Fulham (13-14-6), sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table, have lost two in a row. The sides played to a 2-2 draw in their first meeting early in the season.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -450 favorites (risk $450 to win $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. Fulham odds, with Fulham the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Fulham vs. Liverpool picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 112-77-6 for a profit of $3,800 for $100 bettors. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the Liverpool vs. Fulham match from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Fulham:

Liverpool vs. Fulham spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-150), Fulham +1.5 (+120)

Liverpool vs. Fulham over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Fulham money line: Liverpool -450, Fulham +1100, Draw +525

LIV: The Red have a goal differential of plus-23 in Premier League action

FUL: Fulham have scored 45 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Liverpool

Forward Mohamed Salah continues to help power the offense. He has scored four goals over the past four matches, including two in a 6-1 victory over Leeds on April 17. He leads the side with 17 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances, including 32 starts. Salah, 30, is in his sixth season with Liverpool, and has played in 213 matches, scoring 135 goals.

Forward Darwin Nunez has also been an important part of the Liverpool offense. In 17 starts and 27 appearances, he is tied for second on the roster with nine goals and also has three assists. He scored in the 90th minute of the 6-1 win over Leeds, and also netted two goals in a 7-0 victory over Manchester United.

Why you should back Fulham

With Aleksandar Mitrovic, the side's leading scorer, still out due to an eight-match suspension, Fulham will look for some offense from midfielder Andreas Pereira. Pereira has one goal and 16 shots taken over the past five matches, with his lone goal in that span coming in a 2-1 win over Leeds on April 22. In that game, he had five shots, including three on target. For the season, he has scored four goals and contributed six assists, making 33 starts.

Forward Carlos Vinicius is coming off a solid performance in the 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday. He made his first start in four matches and scored Fulham's lone goal. For the season, Vinicius has scored three goals and added one assist in 24 matches played.

How to make Liverpool vs. Fulham picks

Eimer has broken down the English Premier League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, one of which offers a plus-money payout, for Liverpool vs. Fulham.

So who wins Liverpool vs. Fulham on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie?