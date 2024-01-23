Liverpool seek the opportunity to play for their 10th title when they visit Fulham on Wednesday for the second leg of their 2023-24 EFL Cup semifinal tie. The Reds, who won their record ninth championship in the competition in 2022, have the upper hand in this matchup after posting a 2-1 comeback victory in the first leg. Fulham are in the semifinals for the first time after knocking off Everton on penalties in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Reds are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. Fulham odds. A 90-minute draw is priced at +290, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Liverpool vs. Fulham money line: Reds -130, Cottagers +310, Draw +290

Liverpool vs. Fulham over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Fulham spread: Reds -0.5 (-135)

LIV: The Reds registered 21 shots against Fulham in the first leg

FUL: The Cottagers have won five of their last six matches on home soil in all compeitions

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have scored at least two goals in each of their four matches in the competition thus far. Leading the way offensively is Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, who has recorded only three goals in 19 Premier League games but has converted in every EFL Cup contest. The 24-year-old scored against Fulham in the 71st minute on Jan. 10 to give Liverpool the victory in the first leg.

Midfielder Curtis Jones is second on the Reds with three goals in this competition. The 22-year-old registered a brace in Liverpool's 5-1 triumph over West Ham in the quarterfinals and began the comeback against the Cottagers by scoring in the 68th minute. Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, who has seven goals and six assists in the Premier League, has registered one goal and is tied for the lead in the competition with three assists.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers have played well at home of late, winning five of their last six matches at Craven Cottage across all competitions. They have outscored their opponents 16-5 in that span, recording five goals on two occasions while posting three clean sheets. Forward Raul Jimenez, who leads Fulham with five goals in Premier League action, has netted four over that six-game stretch.

Brazilian winger Willian has recorded three goals during Fulham's current surge at home. The 35-year-old is tied for second on the team with four goals in the EPL and produced the lone score against Liverpool in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals. Forward Bobby Decordova-Reid, who also has four EPL goals this season, has notched a pair of assists in this competition and converted in the Cottagers' 4-3 Premier League loss to the Reds in early December.

How to make Liverpool vs. Fulham picks

