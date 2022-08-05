Liverpool kicks off what it expects will be a title campaign when it visits Fulham for the start of the 2022-23 English Premier League season. The Reds came up one point short in their fierce battle with Manchester City last season, but they did win the FA and League Cups and lost in the Champions League final. Liverpool also soundly beat City 3-1 last weekend to win the Community Shield. Fulham dominated the second-tier Championship to earn promotion after a one-year absence and will be out to show it can stick in the Premier League. It has spent six of the past eight years in the second division but added some talent to a group that posted a plus-63 goal differential last year.

Kickoff in London is set for 7:30 a.m ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -380 favorite (risk $380 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Fulham vs. Liverpool odds. Fulham is the +1100 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +460 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Fulham picks, you need to see the English Premier League predictions from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

Now, Green has broken down Fulham vs. Liverpool from every angle and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Fulham:

Fulham vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-130)

Fulham vs. Liverpool over-under: 3.5 goals

Fulham vs. Liverpool money line: Fulham +1100, Liverpool -380, Draw +460

FUL: Aleksandar Mitrovic has 95 goals in five seasons with the team, 14 in the EPL

LIV: Trent Alexander-Arnold had a league-high 150 shot-creating actions last year

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds shouldn't miss a beat after a 2021-22 Premier League season where they scored 94 goals (second-most) and conceded 26 (tied for fewest). They still have Mohamed Salah leading the attack, elite defender Virgil Van Dijk and star goalkeeper Alisson guarding the net. Salah shared the league lead with 23 goals last season and had an EPL-best 13 assists. Fullbacks Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, two of the best in the world, also remain.

Alexander-Arnold had 12 assists and Robertson had 10, and their crosses create tons of trouble for defenses. Diogo Jota, who had 15 goals last season, is out with an injury, but Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are dangerous options. Diaz came over in January and had four goals in 13 games, and Nunez was added this summer after scoring 26 goals for Benfica last year. Alisson had 20 clean sheets last season and posted a 75.3 save percentage, third-best in the EPL.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers have a legitimate scoring threat in Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 43 goals last season to break the Championship record by 12. Fulham scored 106 goals, 32 more than any other team in the division, and conceded 43, third-fewest. Fulham won't be intimidated in the EPL, as it was in the top flight for 13 consecutive years before their current instability began in 2014. The Craven Cottage crowd will be fired up for the return of EPL action, and Fulham was 14-4-5 at home last season.

Fulham's last Premier League victory was a 1-0 triumph at Anfield in March 2021, and it held the Reds to a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage earlier that season. The team bolstered its midfield, adding Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha to stabilize things, and Manor Solomon could put a jolt into the attack. He scored 16 goals in his 38 career starts with Shakhtar Dontesk.

How to make Fulham vs. Liverpool picks

