Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield on Wednesday in Premier League action as both hope to achieve their goals of European qualification. The Reds enter the day in fifth, seven points back of fourth-place Manchester United, needing to keep their four-game winning streak going to have a chance at catching them. Meanwhile, Fulham have lost back-to-back games and are likely out of European qualification unless they pull off a similar winning streak, currently sitting nine points back of sixth place.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, May 3 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 3 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool

: Anfield -- Liverpool TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Liverpool -430; Draw +525; Fulham +1000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (abductor muscle tear) are both out until the end of the month and have been long-term injuries. Meanwhile, defensive midfielder Fabinho has nine yellow cards and is at risk of suspension if he picks up another one.

Fulham: Star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic remains out till the middle of the month after his long-term suspension. Meanwhile, Tim Ream has a fractured arm and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Andreas Pereira remains out with an ankle injury, while both Willian and Layvin Kuzawaare are fighting to get back from knocks.

Prediction

The Reds make it five wins in a row with a comprehensive victory to put the pressure on Manchester United. Pick: Liverpool 3, Fulham 1