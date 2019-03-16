Liverpool vs. Fulham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Reds can go back to the top of the table Sunday
Liverpool heads to Fulham on Sunday looking to move back to the top of the Premier League table. The Reds, who have two wins and two draws in their last four Premier League games, entered the weekend one point behind Manchester City in the title race. City is not playing in Premier League action this weekend as the club's derby with Manchester United was postponed due to the FA Cup.
Here's what you need to know and how to watch as Jurgen Klopp's squad tries to keep its momentum going following a huge Champions League win over Bayern Munich.
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Fulham
- Date: Sunday, March 17
- Time: 10:10 a.m. ET
- Location: Craven Cottage
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -400 / Fulham +1000 / Draw +520
Storylines
Liverpool: Beating Bayern in Germany to reach the final eight in the Champions League was huge, and maybe the result can help Liverpool put some Premier League hiccups in the rear-view mirror. The Reds have scoreless draws against Everton and Manchester United in the last three weeks, but they've netted 12 goals in their last three wins against Burnley, Watford and Bournemouth. Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and the Liverpool attack should be able to keep the production up against Fulham.
Fulham: Fulham is in 19th place with just 17 points this season, and it would take a lot over the next two months for the club to avoid relegation. The team has lost six consecutive Premier League games with its last win Jan. 29 against Brighton.
Liverpool vs. Fulham prediction
Liverpool won 2-0 when these teams met at Anfield in November. Expect a similar result Sunday.
You can find expert Premier League picks at SportsLine here.
