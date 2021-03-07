Liverpool set an ignominious record for English football champions as their 1-0 defeat to Fulham at Anfield on Sunday set a new record for the longest top-flight home losing streak by a title holder. Mario Lemina's goal just before halftime earned a precious three points for relegation-threatened Fulham, now level on points with Brighton above them in 17th place, and saw the Reds suffer a sixth straight home loss. They had never reached that mark before in their history.

Fulham were full value for their win against a Liverpool side bearing eight changes from the team that had been beaten by the same scoreline against Chelsea on Thursday. Lemina picked the pocket of Mohamed Salah on the edge of the penalty area before driving a shot past Alisson at the far post.

Liverpool have lost each of their last six Premier League games at Anfield and it was apparent soon after Lemina's goal that they feared the worst. Even when they were chasing the game they rarely looked like beating Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who had to make only one save in the second half.

The Reds have taken 115 shots on their home ground without scoring, the longest streak since at least the 2006-07 season according to Opta.

"The first half was superb, one of our best performances of the season," said Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed. "We knew they were going to come hard and we would have to dig in and put our bodies on the line and we did that.

"We did want it more and that was evident on the pitch and a big factor in getting three points today."