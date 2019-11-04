Liverpool vs. Genk: Champions League pick, predictions, TV channel, live stream, watch online

After a heart-pumping comeback at Aston Villa on Saturday, Liverpool returns home on Tuesday to face Genk in the Champions League group stage as part of Matchday 4. The Reds find themselves in second place in their group behind Napoli and could very well finish the day in first with three expected points. Liverpool beat Genk, 4-1, on Matchday 3 in Belgium and has lost just one game all season in all competitions -- the group stage opener against Napoli.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liverpool vs. Genk

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 5



: Tuesday, Nov. 5 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : None



: None Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds should expect nothing short of a dominant victory here. Their main goal will be correcting the defense which conceded three at Anfield against Red Bull Salzburg on Matchday 2. The reactions have been fine, but at times they've lost their markers on balls over the top or across the face of goal, allowing their opponent too many quality looks at goal.

Genk: With one point through the first three games, Genk really could use something here or potentially find itself five points back of third place with two games to go. A draw would be acceptable and keep this team in it, but a loss will likely see the squad eliminated from advancing to the round of 16. Genk has scored just three goals in three games and won only one of its last five in all competitions.

Liverpool vs. Genk prediction

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both score twice in an easy victory.

Pick: Liverpool 4, Genk 0