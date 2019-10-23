Liverpool vs. Genk: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Liverpool hopes to make it two wins in a row
Liverpool sorely missed Mohamed Salah on Sunday in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the Premier League, but the Reds hope to have him back on Wednesday against Genk in the Champions League. The reigning champs haven't been all that impressive in the cup so far, losing to Napoli before blowing a 3-0 lead against Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool went on to win that one and can move to six points with a victory here. Genk held Napoli to a draw last time out and is confident in doing the same against Jurgen Klopp and company.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Liverpool vs. Genk
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Cristal Arena
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -350 | Genk +800 | Draw +475
Storylines
Liverpool: Without Salah, the Reds looked lost. They were rarely a threat, but part of the reason is because United did perform well defensively. Without Salah, they are still more than capable, but with him they should expect three points. The key will be to break down a defense that is much stronger at home than away, and Liverpool will have plenty of chances.
Genk: The Belgian side has been held goalless in two of its last three games. Where will the goals come from? A quality side with speed, they were wasteful against Napoli and really could have won. If they can get a point here, they'll set themselves up to be in a decent spot, but a defeat could see them be five points back with three games to go.
Liverpool vs. Genk prediction
The Reds get a clean sheet and three points in what ends up being an easy one.
Pick: Liverpool 3, Genk 0
