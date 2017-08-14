Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Liverpool looks to move closer to a berth in the Champions League group stage when it faces Hoffenheim on Tuesday in the playoff first leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Where: Rhein-Neckar-Area

TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Liverpool to win - 5/4

Draw - 5/2

Hoffenheim to win - 2/1

Prediction

Without Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool fails to get the win but gets a good enough result to build confidence ahead of the second leg. Liverpool 2, Hoffenheim 2.