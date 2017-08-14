Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Reds play their first-leg playoff on Tuesday

Liverpool looks to move closer to a berth in the Champions League group stage when it faces Hoffenheim on Tuesday in the playoff first leg. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Rhein-Neckar-Area
TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Liverpool to win - 5/4
Draw - 5/2
Hoffenheim to win - 2/1

Prediction

Without Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool fails to get the win but gets a good enough result to build confidence ahead of the second leg. Liverpool 2, Hoffenheim 2.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

