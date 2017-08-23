Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Reds are closing in on a spot in the group stage

Liverpool takes its 2-1 advantage home on Wednesday in the Champions League playoffs as it hosts Hoffenheim in the second leg. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Anfield
TV: FS1 and ESPN Deportes  
Stream: fuboTV and 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Liverpool to win - 4/6
Draw - 16/5
Hoffenheim to win - 4/1

Prediction

Early goals see Liverpool cruise to a 3-1 victory. 

