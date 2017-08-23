Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim: Reds cruise into Champions League group stage

The first half was a breeze for the boys at Anfield

Liverpool has advanced to the Champions League group stage after an impressive victory at Anfield over Hoffenheim in the playoff on Wednesday. Just days after winning the first leg on the road 2-1, the Reds returned home and won the second leg 4-2 reach the group stage, 6-3 on aggregate.

The hosts scored three goals in the opening 11 minutes, with Emre Can netting a double, to put this tie out of reach before the match was a third of the way in. 

Can scored this fortunate goal in the 10th minute to open the scoring:

Then Liverpool turned on the style. Mohamaed Salah finished off a fine team goal 18 minutes in before Can delivered again on this beauty:

After a goal in the first half from Hoffenheim, the English club ended all doubt with Roberto Firmino scoring just after the hour mark. 

With the result, Liverpool will now find out their opponents in the next round with the group stage draw on Thursday at noon ET. 

