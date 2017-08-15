Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim score, highlights, live updates: Watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Reds will be without Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool faces Hoffenheim on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League playoff. Here's how you can watch the opening leg and follow along our live blog.

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Rhein-Neckar-Area
TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

