Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim score, highlights, live updates: Watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Reds will be without Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool faces Hoffenheim on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League playoff. Here's how you can watch the opening leg and follow along our live blog.
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Rhein-Neckar-Area
TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim preview
The Reds play their first-leg playoff on Tuesday
-
Who should win UEFA Player of the Year?
Lionel Messi scored 54 goals in 52 games last season. Is that enough to see him beat our R...
-
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview
The two square off on Wednesday in the second leg
-
Ronaldo handed five-match suspension
The player is in a bit of trouble and will miss the second leg of El Clasico, plus four league...
-
El Clasico: Ronaldo's wild 24 minutes
Ronaldo sure made an impact in his 24 minutes off the bench against Barcelona
-
LOOK: Ronaldo pushes ref after red card
He could face further suspension as a result
Add a Comment