Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim score, highlights, live updates: Watch Champions League playoff on TV, stream online
The Reds are close to moving on
Liverpool welcomes Hoffenheim to England in the Champions League playoff second leg on Wednesday, with the Reds holding a 2-1 lead after last week's first leg in Germany.
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Anfield
TV: FS1 and ESPN Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports To Go
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim preview
The Reds are closing in on a spot in the group stage
-
Rooney retires from England
The English legend put together quite the career for The Three Lions
-
Barca gets hacked on Twitter
No, Angel Di Maria isn't a Barca player
-
Security man intrudes on soccer match
Somebody should teach him what those white lines around the field mean
-
Team stops tweeting for crazy reason
This was just legendary and won't soon be forgotten
-
Neymar reunites with Barcelona players
You better believe the new PSG man trolled Pique during his visit
Add a Comment