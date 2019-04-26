Liverpool vs. Huddersfield highlights: Keita scores fastest goal in Premier League era for Reds
This was quite the start for Jurgen Klopp and company at Anfield against Huddersfield
Liverpool took a 1-0 lead over Huddersfield on Friday after just 15 seconds thanks to some fine pressure, a Mohamed Salah assist and a great finish from Naby Keita. It wasn't as fast as Shane Long, but boy was it fast. A win for Liverpool would get them back into first place in the league ahead of Manchester City.
Check out the opening sequence, which saw some really sloppy play from the visitors with the pressure causing the turnover. Keita takes the shot right away and kisses it off the far post with class, sending Anfield into an early party to kick off Matchday 36.
A fine hit and really the perfect start. What a way to set the tone as the team goes in pursuit of three points to put the pressure back on Manchester City.
