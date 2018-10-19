Liverpool vs. Huddersfield live stream info, TV channel: How to watch, stream online
The Reds go for the road win and to keep their undefeated league record intact
Liverpool looks to escape a little funk when it goes to Huddersfield on Saturday in Premier League play. The Reds are still undefeated in the league, but the team has failed to win any of its last four matches, losing two and drawing two in all competitions. Huddersfield, meanwhile, looks like a good bet to be relegated with just three points from eight matches. And goal scoring has been the problem, as the team has just four goals scored in eight matches.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Liverpool vs. Huddersfield in the USA
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Universo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine
How will this game play out? SportsLine's soccer expert David Sumpter, using his model that has netted a 2,000 percent return, makes his Premier League picks here.
Prediction
Liverpool gets back to its winning ways, as Mohamed Salah scores a hat trick in a comfortable victory. Liverpool 4, Huddersfield 0.
