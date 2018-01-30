Liverpool vs. Huddersfield odds, picks, line, betting strategy, predictions from proven Soccerbot soccer model

Liverpool travels to face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday (3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network). Liverpool is favored by 1.5 goals, unchanged from the opening line.

Liverpool is a -315 money-line favorite, meaning you would have to wager $315 to win $100. The over-under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 2.5, unchanged from the open.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the beautiful game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

Sumpter knows this is a critical game for both clubs. Liverpool, which is in fourth place in the Premier League standings, has lost back-to-back games in all competitions. However, Jurgen Klopp's squad defeated Huddersfield 3-0 earlier this season.

And Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been in superb form in his debut season at Anfield. He has scored a whopping 18 goals in just 23 league games for the Reds.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, is in danger of relegation this season. The Terriers are in 14th place in the standings and are winless in their past six Premier League fixtures.

But just because Liverpool has had success against Huddersfield doesn't mean it will cover the 1.5-goal spread or provide value on the money line, especially on the road.

Liverpool is coming off an embarrassing away loss to last-place Swansea City and has not won by more than one goal in its past three Premier League away games.

