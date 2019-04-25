Liverpool vs. Huddersfield: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool will continue in the fight for the Premier League title on Friday when the Reds open up Matchday 36 with a visit from relegated Huddersfield. Liverpool was dropped out of first place on Wednesday following Manchester City's monster win at Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's team is in second, trailing by a point. A win here would put Liverpool back in first place and shift the momentum on City ahead of its match at Burnley on Sunday. As for Huddersfield, the club is relegated and only playing for pride. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield

Date : Friday, April 26



: Friday, April 26 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -1400 / Huddersfield +3000 / Draw +1100

Storylines

Liverpool: There is no way to overstate this -- Liverpool has to win. If this team fails to get three points here, we can probably assume the title race is pretty much over. If that happens, and City beats Burnely, there would be a three of four point gap depending on if Liverpool loses or draws, with City holding the goal differential advantage. No slip ups, but that is going to be hard to avoid with the team also in the Champions League semifinals.

Huddersfield: This team needs to get a little bit of confidence ahead of its return to the Championship. Seven straight losses with five goals scored and 19 conceded, it's been like that all season long. Huddersfield has scored just 20 goals in 35 games while conceding 69. Huddersfield has 14 points this season, and the lowest ever in Premier League history is 11 from Derby County in 2007-08.

Prediction

Liverpool's stars shine to kick off Matchday 36 and this one is over by half time.

Pick: Liverpool (-1400)