Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds face a tricky road test a short time after losing at Swansea City
Liverpool heads to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday in Premier League play with Jurgen Klopp's team looking to get back on track.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: 3 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mohamed Salah finds his scoring touch, the Reds give Huddersfield little at the back and cruise to a much-needed victory. Liverpool 2, Huddersfield 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
PSG vs. Rennes preview
The capital club faces a squad looking to score a big result
-
Arsenal vs. Swansea preview
The Gunners are hoping to avoid a shock defeat on the road
-
Beckham launches MLS club
The English superstar's dream is becoming a reality
-
What to know from Beckham's MLS team
It wasn't easy but English soccer superstar David Beckham was finally granted an MLS team in...
-
Messi scores free-kick winner for Barca
The talented superstar produced a signature free kick to give Barca three points at home
-
Report: Ibra inching closer to MLS move
The veteran could be leaving the Red Devils for Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy