Liverpool begin their Premier League title defense on Saturday when the Reds welcome Leeds United to Anfield for Matchday 1. It's a battle between two historic clubs in England, but only one that's been a staple of the top flight for years. Leeds, led by coach Marcelo Bielsa, are back in the Premier League for the first they were relegated in 2004. Their rise back to the top flight include the team dropping all the way to the English third division more than a decade ago.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Liverpool -345; Draw +475; Leeds +900 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds didn't make any big offseason moves, but they probably didn't need to. They have a strong squad that should be in title fight at the very end. The team is healthy entering the season opener, and at home they should be able to create numerous chances to put this one away before the hour mark.

Leeds United: A proud club that deserves to be back, Leeds are hoping this isn't just a brief visit to the Premier League and that it is the beginning of a long stay in the top flight. Now with the financial resources needed, the club will rely on a player like Rodrigo Moreno to make a big splash after becoming the club's record signing from Valencia this summer. To beat Liverpool, Leeds must focus on defense first and hope to catch them on the counter.

Prediction

The Reds start slow but put the match away in the second half as Mohamed Salah scores. Pick: Liverpool 3, Leeds 1