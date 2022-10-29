The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Leeds United @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Leeds United 2-6-3; Liverpool 4-3-4
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get Your Daily World Cup Fix
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!)
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Liverpool is 3-0-1 against Leeds United since September of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (3-0 and 6-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Reds were not quite Nottingham Forest's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Liverpool lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.
Speaking of close games: Leeds United fell a goal short of Fulham on Sunday, losing 3-2.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Leeds United
- When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Odds: Liverpool -340; Draw +460; Leeds +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
Series History
Liverpool won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Leeds United.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Liverpool 6 vs. Leeds United 0
- Sep 12, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Leeds United 0
- Apr 19, 2021 - Liverpool 1 vs. Leeds United 1
- Sep 12, 2020 - Liverpool 4 vs. Leeds United 3