The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.      

Who's Playing

  • Leeds United @ Liverpool
  • Current Records: Leeds United 2-6-3; Liverpool 4-3-4

What to Know

Liverpool is 3-0-1 against Leeds United since September of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (3-0 and 6-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Reds were not quite Nottingham Forest's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Liverpool lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Speaking of close games: Leeds United fell a goal short of Fulham on Sunday, losing 3-2.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

  • Who: Liverpool vs. Leeds United
  • When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Anfield
  • TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Odds: Liverpool -340; Draw +460; Leeds +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook) 
Series History

Liverpool won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Leeds United.

  • Feb 23, 2022 - Liverpool 6 vs. Leeds United 0
  • Sep 12, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Leeds United 0
  • Apr 19, 2021 - Liverpool 1 vs. Leeds United 1
  • Sep 12, 2020 - Liverpool 4 vs. Leeds United 3