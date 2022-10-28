Liverpool will try to bounce back in English Premier League play when they host Leeds United on Saturday at Anfield. The Reds (4-4-3) suffered a stunning 1-0 loss to last-place Nottingham Forest last Saturday but rebounded with a 3-0 victory against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday. That victory sealed their spot in the knockout stage, so they can refocus on trying to move back toward the top of the Premier League table. They sit eighth entering the weekend, while Leeds (2-3-6) are 18th, even on points with the two teams below them. The Whites lost 3-2 to Fulham last Sunday and have lost four straight games.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET in Liverpool, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -350 favorites (risk $350 to win $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. Leeds United odds, with Leeds a +850 underdogs. A draw is priced at +460 and the over/under for total goals is set at 3.5.

Liverpool vs. Leeds spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-130)

Liverpool vs. Leeds United over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Leeds money line: Liverpool -350, Leeds +850, Draw +460

LIV: The Reds have scored 17 goals over their six EPL home matches

LEE: Leeds United have allowed nine goals over their past three road matches

Why you should back Liverpool

Despite last weekend's loss, the Reds are on a solid run despite missing several key players. They also have been dominant at Anfield, going 22-7-0 since their last loss there late in the 2020-21 season. They have a 73-16 goal advantage over that span. They also have not lost to Leeds since 2001 and defeated them 6-0 in Liverpool last season.

Mohamed Salah has six goals in four games against Leeds United, and the Egyptian star scored one of the goals against Ajax. He has scored three and set up three more in league play after scoring 23 last season. Roberto Firmino has a team-high six goals, and Darwin Nunez has three in seven matches (four starts). The young Uruguayan just returned from injury and also scored against Ajax.

Why you should back Leeds United

The Whites can take some inspiration from the success of their fellow bottom-dweller last weekend, and they will be much more rested and healthy. They started off the season 3-1-0 in all competitions, scoring 10 goals over that span. One of those victories was against league power Chelsea, so they have proven they can be competitive. Leeds also hung tough with league leader Arsenal two weeks ago. They had a 16-9 edge in shots (4-4 on net) in a controversial loss that saw a goal ruled offside and a penalty taken away after a VAR check.

Patrick Bamford, whose goal was disallowed, also missed a penalty against the Gunners. The Whites have had some trouble scoring goals, but Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo can strike at any time. Rodrigo has five goals, including one in last weekend's loss to Fulham. Bamford has yet to tally this season but had 33 goals over his last two full club seasons.

