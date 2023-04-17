Leeds United will look for the season sweep when they battle Liverpool in an English Premier League match on Monday. Liverpool (12-9-8), which are eighth in the Premier League standings, have two draws and two defeats in their last four matches. Liverpool still have a remote chance at landing in the top four of the EPL table, but will need to stack a number of wins together. Leeds (7-15-8), which are 16th in the table, are just two points clear of relegation. Leeds have two wins and a draw in their last five matches.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in its latest Leeds United vs. Liverpool odds, with Leeds the +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Leeds United picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 27-14 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 14 units for his followers. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Liverpool vs. Leeds United from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leeds vs. Liverpool:

Leeds vs. Liverpool spread: Leeds +0.5 (+135), Liverpool -0.5 (-175)

Leeds vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Leeds vs. Liverpool money line: Liverpool -165, Leeds +400, Draw +320

LEE: Leeds United have a goal differential of minus-15 in Premier League action

LIV: Liverpool have scored 50 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Liverpool

Liverpool's offense is led by forward Mohamed Salah, who leads the side with 13 goals and eight assists . He scored one goal in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on April 9, and scored Liverpool's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Manchester City on April 1. In the 7-0 win over Manchester United on March 5, he scored twice and had two assists. In his sixth season with Liverpool, Salah has 131 goals in 209 appearances.

Forward Darwin Nunez has also provided a spark to the Liverpool offense. In 17 starts and 23 appearances, he has eight goals and three assists. He scored twice in a 7-0 victory over Manchester United. The 23-year-old is in his first season with Liverpool after having played the past two for Benfica. In two seasons at Benfica, Nunez scored 32 goals in 57 appearances.

Why you should back Leeds United

After missing two months with an ankle injury, forward Rodrigo has returned and has provided some much needed firepower. Rodrigo leads the side with 11 goals and one assist. He registered a goal in Leeds' 4-2 win over Wolverhampton on March 18. He also registered a goal in the last meeting with Liverpool. Rodrigo, 32, is in his third year with Leeds and has 24 goals in 80 matches.

Midfielder Jack Harrison has also given an offensive spark on occasion. He has four goals and six assists in 28 appearances, including 27 starts. He has three goals on 13 shots over the past five matches. The 26-year-old is in his fifth season with Leeds United, and in 182 appearances, he has scored 30 goals.

