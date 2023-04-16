Sides that have been up and down all year meet in a key Premier League matchup when Leeds battles Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday. Liverpool (12-9-8), which still has an outside shot of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table, have a lot of work to do in order to do that. Liverpool have two draws and two losses over their last four matches. Leeds United (7-15-8), which are trying to avoid relegation, are 2-2-1 in their last five matches. Leeds posted a 2-1 win in their first match against Liverpool back in October.

Leeds vs. Liverpool spread: Leeds +0.5 (+120), Liverpool -0.5 (-150)

Leeds vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Leeds vs. Liverpool money line: Liverpool -150, Leeds +360, Draw +310

LEE: Leeds United have a goal differential of minus-15 in Premier League action

LIV: Liverpool have scored 50 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is a big part of the Liverpool offense. He leads the side with 13 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances, including 28 starts. The 30-year-old from Egypt is in his sixth season with Liverpool. During that time, he has made 209 appearances, scoring 131 goals.

In net, Liverpool is led by keeper Alisson Becker. The 30-year-old has been dominant at times, recording 11 clean sheets this season. In 29 starts, he has made 74 saves, while conceding just 35 goals. Becker is in his fifth season with the club, and has recorded 75 clean sheets during that span, making 232 saves, while allowing 135 goals.

Why you should back Leeds United

After missing two months with an ankle injury, forward Rodrigo has returned and has provided some much needed firepower. Rodrigo leads the side with 11 goals and one assist. He registered a goal in Leeds' 4-2 win over Wolverhampton on March 18. He also registered a goal in the last meeting with Liverpool. Rodrigo, 32, is in his third year with Leeds and has 24 goals in 80 matches.

Midfielder Jack Harrison has also given an offensive spark on occasion. He has four goals and six assists in 28 appearances, including 27 starts. He has three goals on 13 shots over the past five matches. The 26-year-old is in his fifth season with Leeds United, and in 182 appearances, he has scored 30 goals.

