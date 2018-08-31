Liverpool vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online

Premier League leaders Liverpool visit Leicester City on Saturday to kick off the Matchday 4 of the Premier League, as Sadio Mane and company look to keep their 100 percent record going with a tricky road match.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Leicester City vs. Liverpool in the USA

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch Leicester City vs. Liverpool in the U.K.

The match will air on Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom.

What's at stake?

Liverpool is in first place in the league on nine points and can stay there with a victory, with Jurgen Klopp's team aiming to stay undefeated. Leicester, meanwhile, is in seventh place and can jump make it three wins out of four with a victory.

Prediction

There's no stopping Liverpool just yet, and for a team that has been so impressive in attack, it's the defense making noise. Zero goals conceded in three matches, they keep it rolling. Liverpool 2, Leiceser City 0.