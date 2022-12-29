As the festive period rolls on, Liverpool are looking to keep their good form going when they face Leicester City on Friday while the Foxes are picking up the pieces following a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United. The Reds are charging forward as they chase a Champions League spot and will soon have Dutch forward Cody Gakpo to add to their attack when the winter transfer window opens on Jan 1. But for now, Liverpool should have more than enough to see off a Leicester City side that will likely be without James Maddison and has been spiraling in the Premier League this season.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, Dec. 30 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 30 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool

: Anfield -- Liverpool TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Liverpool -370; Draw +475; Leicester City +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Still without various members of the first team attack, Liverpool will again need Mohamed Salah to work his magic. With a goal and an assist in their victory over Aston Villa, Salah is getting back to top form just at the right time for the team. Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Curtis Jones will all be absent along with James Milner and Artur Melo. But with the first-team midfield and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back in action, Liverpool should have plenty of firepower to down Leicester.

Leicester City: Before the World Cup break, it seemed like the Foxes were turning things around with three victories in which they didn't allow a single goal but a month can make a massive difference, especially with the return to action seeing the team not have Maddison or James Justin. The latter could return in the new year but there is no set date for Maddison to get back into action which applies quite a bit of pressure to Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to be creative fulcrums in the attack. Luckily for Brendan Rodgers, the Foxes sit 13th in the league. Only four points out of the relegation zone, their fortunes could change quickly if they aren't able to pick up results.

Prediction

Salah will keep his run going with goals in back-to-back games as the Liverpool attack hangs a crooked number on Leicester City. Pick: Liverpool 3, Leicester 1