Liverpool close out a highly successful 2022 calendar year on Friday when the Reds square off against Leicester City in a key English Premier League match at Anfield. Liverpool narrowly missed out on a historic quadruple this year, claiming the FA Cup and Carabao Cup before finishing second to Manchester City for the Premier League title and losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. The Reds enter Friday's match in sixth place in the EPL standings. Meanwhile, Leicester City sit in 13th place in the table.

Liverpool vs. Leicester spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-140), Leicester +1.5 (+110)

Liverpool vs. Leicester over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Leicester money line: Liverpool -410, Leicester City +1100, Draw +480

LIV: The Reds lead the League in shots (256)

LEI: The Foxes are tied for the EPL lead in goals from outside the box (nine)

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds face a Leicester side that will be without arguably its most important player, James Maddison. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder will miss Friday's match with a knee injury. His absence is significant since he leads the team in goals (seven) and is tied for the team lead in assists (four). Dennis Praet, who has replaced Maddison in the starting XI, also will miss Friday's match.

In addition, Liverpool have dominated the Foxes at Anfield recently. In fact, the Reds have not lost to Leicester City at home since dropping a 2-0 decision in May 2000. Last season, Liverpool beat the Foxes 2-0 at Anfield.

Why you should back Leicester

Harvey Barnes has been on fire to start the season. The 25-year-old winger ranks second on the team in scoring, with six goals in 14 EPL matches. His previous career high is nine, set in the 2020-21 season.

In addition, the Foxes face a Liverpool side that has struggled putting teams away this season. On Nov. 6, the Reds took a 2-0 lead over Tottenham but allowed Spurs back in the game. Liverpool eventually prevailed, 2-1. On Monday the Reds took another 2-0 lead, this time on Aston Villa, before giving up a goal. Liverpool won that match 3-1.

