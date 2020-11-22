First meets third, at least at the start of the weekend, face off at Anfield on Sunday as Leicester City look to take advantage of a depleted Liverpool.Having already seen Virgil van Dijk suffer a major knee injury, the champions lost further defensive numbers over the international break with Joe Gomez returning from international duty with a knee problem of his own.

They are far from the only players set to miss out on Sunday in a game which could provide Leicester with an ideal opportunity to establish themselves as serious Premier League contenders.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liverpool vs. Leicester

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -105; Draw +275; Leicester +275 (via William Hill Sportsbook)



Storylines

Liverpool: What sort of Liverpool will turn up at Anfield? No seriously, what sort of team will this be? In addition to long-term absentees Gomez and Van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson will not be available whilst Thiago and Fabinho are doubts. All that and Mohamed Salah tested positive for coronavirus during the international break.

"Nobody here feels self-pity or sorry for ourselves, it's just the situation," said Klopp. "At the moment it hits you but the next moment you are in the solution process.

"We have players available and as long as we have 11 players we will fight for three points with all we have."

Leicester City: Is this team a genuine dark horse for top honors this season? Sunday represents an ideal chance to prove that is indeed the case. Unlike Sunday's opponents they will return from the international break relatively fresh with English trio James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy all benefitting from two weeks off.

Vardy himself has an exceptional record against the champions will seven goals in 11 games and is rarely one to shy away from the big games.

Prediction

Klopp is almost certainly right that Liverpool will not fall into a pit of self despair as the injuries pile up but that does not mean they are not facing one of the toughest possible opponents at such an inopportune moment. The likes of Vardy and Youri Tielemans are superb at carving apart the weak points of opponents and may just be able to do that on Sunday, earning the Foxes a 2-1 win.