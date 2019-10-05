Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Premier League Matchday 8 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League's game of the week is set for Anfield on Saturday as first-place Liverpool takes on third-place Leicester City. The Reds are 7-0-0 and have 18 goals scored in those matches, sitting five points above Manchester City. Leicester is 4-2-1 and in great form under Brendan Rodgers, conceding just five times so far.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Date : Saturday, Oct. 5



: Saturday, Oct. 5 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -235 | Leicester City +625 | Draw +365

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds have never won a Premier League, but this feels like it could be the season. A dominant start without star goalkeeper Alisson has been impressive enough, and the team should be getting him back in the coming weeks ahead of Champions League play continuing. The 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg midweek gives them plenty to work on defensively.

Leicester City: What a start to the season. The team is playing confident, and Jamie Vardy looks sharp. He's got five goals in eight games this season and is well on his way to breaking last season's mark of 18. He'll be tasked with finding the net in this one to give the Foxes a chance at a result.

Liverpool vs. Leicester City prediction

The Reds score three more goals at Anfield and get a fine victory ahead of the international break.

Pick: Liverpool 3, Leicester City 1