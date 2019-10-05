Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Premier League Matchday 8 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Reds are still perfect in the league
The Premier League's game of the week is set for Anfield on Saturday as first-place Liverpool takes on third-place Leicester City. The Reds are 7-0-0 and have 18 goals scored in those matches, sitting five points above Manchester City. Leicester is 4-2-1 and in great form under Brendan Rodgers, conceding just five times so far.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leicester City
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Anfield
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -235 | Leicester City +625 | Draw +365
Storylines
Liverpool: The Reds have never won a Premier League, but this feels like it could be the season. A dominant start without star goalkeeper Alisson has been impressive enough, and the team should be getting him back in the coming weeks ahead of Champions League play continuing. The 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg midweek gives them plenty to work on defensively.
Leicester City: What a start to the season. The team is playing confident, and Jamie Vardy looks sharp. He's got five goals in eight games this season and is well on his way to breaking last season's mark of 18. He'll be tasked with finding the net in this one to give the Foxes a chance at a result.
Liverpool vs. Leicester City prediction
The Reds score three more goals at Anfield and get a fine victory ahead of the international break.
Pick: Liverpool 3, Leicester City 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
Watch This Game Live
-
Real Madrid vs. Granada preview
Real is coming off a poor showing in the Champions League
-
Thai players score tandem bicycle goal
Well this is a goal you don't see every day
-
How to watch: San Diego at West Virginia
How to watch the Toreros take on the Mountaineers
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every match as the Premier League season kicks...
-
UCL rankings: Chelsea makes huge leap
Where on Earth is Christian Pulisic, and what on Earth is happening to Real Madrid?
-
What to know from Wednesday's UCL games
Everything you need to know from a jam-packed day of Champions League action
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time