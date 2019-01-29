Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Reds can continue to maintain its cushion over Manchester City with a win
Premier League's first place team, Liverpool, hosts Leicester City on Wednesday for the 24th matchday. The Reds are 19-3-1 with 60 points and looking to fend off second-place Manchester City, while Leicester is a respectable ninth place. The Foxes are 9-4-10 and have 31 points, sitting just two points behind seventh place.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leicester City
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 30
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Anfield Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Liverpool -450 / Leicester City +1175 / Draw +525
Storylines
Liverpool: It's all about staying ahead of Man. City. Liverpool has never won the Premier League title, so the pressure is on. The Reds have responded well since the loss to City, winning back-to-back league matches, though the defense has been a concern. The Reds allowed three goals to Crystal Palace last time out, something the club hadn't done all season.
Leicester City: It's been up and down for the Foxes. They beat Man. City and Chelsea in consecutive weeks and then lost to Cardiff, Newport County (FA Cup) and Southampton in the following weeks. Consistency has been the issue, but this team looks like it will surely be safe from relegation, and that should be enough to stay happy.
Liverpool vs. Leicester City prediction
The Reds score in either half and keep Leicester's attack to nothing in another comfortable win.
Pick: Liverpool (-450)
