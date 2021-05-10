While there aren't any midweek games in European competitions this week, the slate is absolutely loaded with various trophies set to be handed out. The Premier League is likely to come to an end this week, while we'll also see cup titles earned in England and Germany. Here's what to watch this week, starting with Tuesday.

1. Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Date: Tuesday, May 11

Time: 1 p.m. ET

How to watch: fuboTV

Why you should watch: This is a big match for a variety of reasons, but a top-four battle is always massive. United want to delay Manchester City's title celebration, needing at least a draw to do that. Leicester, on the other hand, want to take a step towards qualifying for the UEFA Champions League this season, and a win will surely do it. But, the Foxes have another big game this weekend (more on that below), so don't be shocked if they take this one kind of lightly.

2. Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Date: Wednesday, May 12

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: fuboTV

Why you should watch: While there really isn't much on the line, it is always fun when they get together. Chelsea are hoping to wrap up a spot in the top four, but they could likely lose out and still qualify. The Gunners, on the other hand, need to catch fire to try and qualify for the Europa League, but things aren't looking good. The pressure is on Arsenal, and that should lead to an open game.

3. Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Date: Thursday, May 13

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: fuboTV

Why you should watch: Peter Schmeichel called it the biggest rivalry game in the world just a couple weeks back. United and Liverpool is far and away the biggest rivalry in England, and this is another chance for United to delay City's title celebration. For the Reds, it is a must-win game if they are to have any chance of getting into the UCL next season. Liverpool have won less than half of their 34 games but have found a bit of form entering this showdown.

4. German Cup final: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Thursday, May 13

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2

Why you should watch: A big trophy is on the line on Thursday in the German Cup, and one American will win their first trophy in Europe. Dortmund's Gio Reyna will face Leipzig's Tyler Adams in a highly anticipated showdown. Neutral fans are hoping for a similar game to what we saw on Saturday when they met in the Bundesliga. A five-goal thrilled saw Dortmund went 3-2. While it is a huge game for both, the pressure is on Leipzig as the club looks to win its first top flight trophy in their history.

5. FA Cup final: Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Date: Saturday, May 15

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+

Why you should watch: The FA Cup final is on Saturday at Wembley between two of the top four Premier League side. Chelsea enter as the favorite but have plenty on their plate with the Champions League final not far off, while Leicester hope to earn their first ever FA Cup, having lost in the final four times. This is Leicester's first FA Cup final since 1969, as they look to continue their golden era after winning the Premier League in 2016. On the other side, American Christian Pulisic gets a chance to lift his first trophy at Chelsea after losing the final last season to Arsenal. Pulisic scored in that game but came off injured.

6. Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

Date: Sunday, May 16

Time: TBD

How to watch: Paramount+

Why you should watch: The playoffs of the Argentine first division begin this weekend, and wouldn't you know that Boca Juniors and River Plate have been paired. Looked at as the most heated rivalry in world soccer, Boca finished the season with a 6-4-3 record, finishing in second place in Group B. River Plate were third in Group A with a 6-3-4 record. Boca are the reigning league champs but are looking for glory while playing without a true striker. River, on the other side, are hoping their attacking woes are cured after an inconsistent run.