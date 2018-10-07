Liverpool vs. Manchester City final score, recap: Mahrez misses penalty kick in a scoreless draw

Manchester City and Liverpool, two of the most prolific attacking sides in Europe and contenders to win the Premier League and more, faced off at Anfield on Sunday in league play, and it was a match that was expected to bring a least a couple goals. In the end, however, the teams finished just as they started, playing to a 0-0 draw to split the points. There were just four shots on target in the match, and the best chance of the game came in the final minutes when Leroy Sane was taken down in the box by Virgil Van Dijk for a penalty kick. Riyad Mahrez sailed it over the crossbar:

And with that, he's missed four of his last six penalty kicks. It was pretty surprising to see him take it, considering David Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on the field, and his recent trend of misses make you question why he took it. While he can be quite efficient from free kicks, it seems like the next time, somebody else should take the penalty kicks.

As for what it means for the standings, there is now a three-way tie for first with teams having records of 6-2-0. Joining City and Liverpool is Chelsea, winners on Sunday over Southampton 3-0.

Relive Liverpool vs. Manchester City commentary

If the live blog doesn't load, click here.