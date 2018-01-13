Liverpool vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's a top-four battle at Anfield with City in first place
Liverpool welcomes Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday in a top four Premier League battle, with the Citizens in first place with a 15-point lead. Liverpool is fourth with 44 points, looking to fend off Arsenal and Tottenham to stay in the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine Odds
What side do you need to be all over in this clash? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong pick from the Soccerbot, a European model that's netted 1,800 percent profit over the past 2 1/2 years.
Prediction
Nobody has been able to defeat Manchester City in the league, and it won't be here. Liverpool's defense isn't strong enough to keep City out, as Pep Guardiola's team takes home a narrow win. Man. City 2, Liverpool 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
The league leaders visit a stadium that has given them trouble over the years
-
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth preview
The Gunners are trying to keep close to the top four
-
Landon Donovan is returning
This move came out of nowhere as he didn't play at all in 2017
-
Tottenham vs. Everton preview
The Spurs are expected to win, but Everton has improed under Sam Allardyce
-
Chelsea vs. Leicester preview
The last two league champions are both in the top half of the table
-
Real Madrid vs. Villarreal preview
Real Madrid is stuck in fourth place and looking to climb the table
Add a Comment