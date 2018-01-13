Liverpool vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Liverpool welcomes Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday in a top four Premier League battle, with the Citizens in first place with a 15-point lead. Liverpool is fourth with 44 points, looking to fend off Arsenal and Tottenham to stay in the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine Odds

What side do you need to be all over in this clash? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong pick from the Soccerbot, a European model that's netted 1,800 percent profit over the past 2 1/2 years.

Prediction

Nobody has been able to defeat Manchester City in the league, and it won't be here. Liverpool's defense isn't strong enough to keep City out, as Pep Guardiola's team takes home a narrow win. Man. City 2, Liverpool 1.