Liverpool vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch, stream online

The most highly-anticipated contest of this young Premier League season arrives on Friday when first-place Manchester City visits second-place Liverpool.

Both teams are level on points in the league with 19, and neither has lost a game in the league so far this season. But the Reds are coming in on a little slump having lost two of their last three, drawing the other.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (English) and Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

It's a tough one to choose, for sure. On one side, Liverpool has done very well against Manchester City as of late, including eliminating Pep Guardiola's team in the Champions League last season, but City is the team that is more in form and looking fresh. After 90 minutes, they finish just as they started: level. City 1, Liverpool 1.