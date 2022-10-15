This meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City was a date that both teams had marked on their calendars ahead of the season. Two title contenders were supposed to meet in a clash that could be decided by their two star strikers, Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland. But fast forward and only one of these teams are holding up their end of the bargain. This year it's Manchester City and Arsenal who are pulling away from the rest of the League instead of Liverpool.

Haaland has 20 goals and three assists in all competitions and is looking to take his scoring run to 11 consecutive matches while Nunez is finding form but only has four goals and one assist for Liverpool in all competitions. It is early in the season but a victory could see Ciy go 16 points ahead of Liverpool before November in Premier League play while a loss would be a massive result for the Reds looking to turn their season around.

Both teams have struggled with injuries this season but Liverpool have lacked the intensity that they've become known for under Jurgen Kloop as it has been too easy for teams to play through their midfield. Facing a Manchester City team that has Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, if Liverpool aren't stronger down the middle, this is a match that could quickly get out of hand.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date: Sunday, Oct. 16th | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Liverpool +275; Draw +295; Manchester City -113 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Just when things were looking up for the Reds, Ibrahima Konate faces a late fitness test for the match. With Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out, this gives Jurgen Klopp quite a decision at center back. If Konate can't go, Joe Gomez has been at right back but could need to shift inside with James Milner starting on the flank. Calvin Ramsay has returned to training as well but this could be too large of a match for him to make his Liverpool debut in.

Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Arthur Melo will all miss the match, so Liverpool's midfield is also thin but the big blow will be the loss of Luis Diaz. The Colombian winger has been ever present for the Reds but without him, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Nunez will need to be on their game to test the City defense.

Manchester City: John Stones is still sidelined for City but with Manuel Akanji fitting the team like a glove, he won't be missed too much during the match. Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are also out with long term injuries but Pep Guardiola's biggest decision will be how he wants to setup the attack after resting Haaland and Foden during Champions League play against Copenhagen.

Prediction

With Liverpool's defensive issues, it's tough to imagine how they'll stop Haaland from scoring multiple goals to lead Manchester City to victory. Pick: Liverpool 2, Manchester City 3