Manchester City blasted Liverpool on Sunday to cement themselves as the clear Premier League favorites, winning 4-1. The defending champion Reds have now lost three straight games at home.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Manchester City ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Ederson
Dealt with more crosses than anything. Did what he need to do. Got to be a spectator for a good bit.
6
(DEF) Zinchenko
Held his own down the left and never got too far forward and out of position. Looked composed.
7
(DEF) Ruben Dias
Was really good aside from giving up the penalty kick. Won his tackles, didn't get twisted around much by Liverpool's speed and gave their front three a challenging time.
8
(DEF) John Stones
With a team-high six clearances, Stones looked good. He didn't have to make many tackles, but he recovered the ball well and his passing was sharp.
7
(DEF) Joao Cancelo
Some really good effort from the Portuguese defender. His tackling was unusually sharp, but he wasn't involved much going forward and didn't need to be.
6
(MID) Ilkay Gundogan
Bounced back from his awful penalty kick to put two goals away and has more goals than anybody else in the Premier League since mid-December.
8
(MID) Rodrigo
Graceful, confident and calm on the ball. While some of his passes were poor, he was a stable presence in the middle and recovered the ball quite well.
8
(MID) Bernardo Silva
Got an assist with a lovely ball to Raheem Sterling off of an error by Alisson. He didn't get many looks on goal, but his impact helped put this one away.
7
(MID) Raheem Sterling
Scored against his former team on his only shot. Created a couple chances as well. He was quiet for the first hour, but props are due for getting into space to score.
8
(FWD) Phil Foden
Absolutely fantastic. His goal was a rocket, he also recorded an assist, and this was all as he played as a false nine. A dominant performance.
9
(FWD) Riyad Mahrez
No impact as he lasted 72 minutes before being taken off. No shots, no chances and just a quiet evening.
4
(SUB 1) Gabriel Jesus
Played just 18 minutes but helped put it away with a fine ball across the field to Foden for his goal.
7
Manager Pep Guardiola
Foden as the No. 9 worked, the team responded well to adversity, and the choice to bring on Gabriel Jesus also worked. A night to remember.
9
Liverpool ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Alisson
A nightmare of a performance. He was shaky, he couldn't clear anything, and his errors were the difference.
1
(DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold
He was able to make some really good challenges and win the ball back, but on the first goal he was beaten much too easily. Just inconsistent when it mattered.
4
(DEF) Fabinho
Gave away a silly penalty and his positioning wasn't great, but it was his goalkeeper that really let him down.
5
(DEF) Jordan Henderson
A decent shift for sure, but it was the overall errors that contributed to the scoreline. He wasn't at fault for much.
5
(DEF) Andy Robertson
Didn't make an impact in attack, and in defense he was good, but not great. Again, it's hard to really judge him on having to react to so many errors he didn't commit.
5
(MID) Thiago
Was taken off after a quiet showing. Created nothing, and he had a bunch of issues with Rodri in the middle.
4
(MID) Georginio Wijnaldum
His passing was superb, but it went nowhere. Passing short and not into dangerous places isn't going to do anything.
5
(MID) Curtis Jones
Taken off after 65 minutes, and I don't understand why. He was arguably Liverpool's best player, and the team collapsed when he went off.
8
(FWD) Mohamed Salah
Scored on a penalty kick, and he did well to win it, but otherwise he was held to next to nothing in the run of play. Ruben Dias really shut him down.
7
(FWD) Roberto Firmino
Had one really good hit on goal, and he also created one chance. But he never felt like a real threat in the box as City marked him well.
5
(FWD) Sadio Mane
Missed a header that came close, and other than his one good chance he was shut down like the others. His passing was also a bit poor.
5
(SUB 1) James Milner
Off the bench and far from sharp as City took control.
4
(SUB 2) Xherdan Shaqiri
Came on, had just 17 touches in 22 minutes and contributed nothing to the attack.
4
(SUB 3) Konstantinos Tsimikas
A late sub when the game was already over.
N/A
Manager Jurgen Klopp
He should be questioned for taking off Jones, but it really came down to just how bad Alisson was. Just a bump in the road, he'll hope.
4