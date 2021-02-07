Manchester City blasted Liverpool on Sunday to cement themselves as the clear Premier League favorites, winning 4-1. The defending champion Reds have now lost three straight games at home.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Manchester City ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Ederson Dealt with more crosses than anything. Did what he need to do. Got to be a spectator for a good bit. 6 (DEF) Zinchenko Held his own down the left and never got too far forward and out of position. Looked composed. 7 (DEF) Ruben Dias Was really good aside from giving up the penalty kick. Won his tackles, didn't get twisted around much by Liverpool's speed and gave their front three a challenging time. 8 (DEF) John Stones With a team-high six clearances, Stones looked good. He didn't have to make many tackles, but he recovered the ball well and his passing was sharp. 7 (DEF) Joao Cancelo Some really good effort from the Portuguese defender. His tackling was unusually sharp, but he wasn't involved much going forward and didn't need to be. 6 (MID) Ilkay Gundogan Bounced back from his awful penalty kick to put two goals away and has more goals than anybody else in the Premier League since mid-December. 8 (MID) Rodrigo Graceful, confident and calm on the ball. While some of his passes were poor, he was a stable presence in the middle and recovered the ball quite well. 8 (MID) Bernardo Silva Got an assist with a lovely ball to Raheem Sterling off of an error by Alisson. He didn't get many looks on goal, but his impact helped put this one away. 7 (MID) Raheem Sterling Scored against his former team on his only shot. Created a couple chances as well. He was quiet for the first hour, but props are due for getting into space to score. 8 (FWD) Phil Foden Absolutely fantastic. His goal was a rocket, he also recorded an assist, and this was all as he played as a false nine. A dominant performance. 9 (FWD) Riyad Mahrez No impact as he lasted 72 minutes before being taken off. No shots, no chances and just a quiet evening. 4 (SUB 1) Gabriel Jesus Played just 18 minutes but helped put it away with a fine ball across the field to Foden for his goal. 7 Manager Pep Guardiola Foden as the No. 9 worked, the team responded well to adversity, and the choice to bring on Gabriel Jesus also worked. A night to remember. 9

Liverpool ratings