The biggest game of the 2023-24 Premier League season will take place on Sunday when top-of-the-table Liverpool and second place Manchester City collide with the Premier League lead on the line at Anfield in Liverpool. The Reds entered Matchweek 28 atop the table with 63 points, one point ahead of Manchester City and two points ahead of third-place Arsenal. Sunday's result will go a long way in determining what team will lift the trophy at the end of the season.



Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. ET. The Citizens are the slight +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) in the latest Liverpool vs. Manchester City odds, with the Reds the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270. The over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before making any Manchester City vs. Liverpool picks or Premier League predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in Premier League picks for a profit of $3,463.

Now, Eimer has broken down Liverpool vs. Man City from every angle and identified his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man City vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Manchester City money line: Manchester City +130, Liverpool +180, Draw +270

Liverpool vs. Manchester City over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Manchester City spread: Manchester City -0.5 (+125), Liverpool +0.5 (-160)

LIV: The Reds rank second in the Premier League in goals (64)

MCI: Erling Haaland leads the league in goals (18)

leads the league in goals (18) Liverpool vs. Manchester City: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have been nearly unbeatable at Anfield recently. In 51 Premier League matches the last three seasons, they've lost only once at home. In 13 home matches this season, they are 11-2-0. Liverpool also have lost only one of their past 20 meetings with Manchester City at Anfield, winning 13 of the matchups and drawing six.



In addition, Darwin Nunez is in terrific form for the Reds. The 24-year-old from Uruguay has scored six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances and also added a brace in the team's 5-1 victory over Sparta Prague in a Europa League round of 16 match on Thursday. He is the only Premier League player to average more than five shots per 90 minutes this season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester City

Erling Haaland is having another prolific goal-scoring season. Arguably the best scorer in the world, the 23-year-old Haaland leads the Premier League in goals, with 18, and has scored 29 goals across all competitions. In his last eight matches across all competitions, he has scored 10 times.

In addition, Phil Foden is in the midst of arguably the best season of his career. The 23-year-old midfielder has scored 11 goals this season, which ranks second on the team and is tied for his career high. He also has seven assists, which is a career-high and ranks second on the team. See which team to pick here.

How to make Liverpool vs. Manchester City picks

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 3.5 goals. He also has three confident best bets, including two that offer a plus-money payout, and a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Premier League match picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Liverpool on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Liverpool vs. Manchester City have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was up well over 34 units on all Premier League picks in 2023, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.