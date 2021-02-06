Liverpool and Manchester City meet on Super Bowl Sunday with momentum and three golden points hanging in the balance. The last two Premier League champs do battle at Anfield, as City look to go five points clear atop the table with a win. A victory for Liverpool would pull them within four points of first-place City. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Feb. 7

: Sunday, Feb. 7 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: NBCSN and Telemundo

NBCSN and Telemundo Live stream: FUboTV (Try for free)

FUboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool +245; Draw +255; Man. City +109 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Two wins from five, but on the bright side the Reds looked to have found their scoring touch before the shock 1-0 loss against Brighton. Now after back-to-back losses at home, they face a brutal stretch that includes Leicester City, RB Leipzig in the Champions League and then local rival Everton. The next few weeks could really determine whether they stay in the title fight or not. A win on Sunday would be key, but the defense has to be able to overcome the injuries and not give City anything.

Manchester City: On a hot streak now, City have won 13 straight in all competitions and haven't even drawn a game in 2021, let alone lose one. They have so much momentum and haven't conceded a Premier League goal in 540 minutes. That doesn't bode well for Liverpool's attack, and the truth is Ruben Dias has been quite impressive at center back. If he can continue to lead that backline City have more than enough to win and become the clear front runners to win the league.

Prediction

A draw as both defenses struggle, but the Reds get a boost with Alisson's return. Pick: Liverpool 2, Man. City 2

