Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The biggest game of the Premier League season is just hours away. No. 1 Liverpool takes on No. 4 Manchester City on Sunday in a battle of the league's top two teams. This match was set to be No. 1 against No. 2, but Leicester City's win over Arsenal on Saturday puts them in second, while Chelsea's victory over Crystal Palace has them in third for the time being. The Reds are 10-1-0 and City is 8-1-2 on the season.

A win for City would pull them within three points of Jurgen Klopp and company.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liverpool vs. Man. City

Date : Sunday, Nov. 10



: Sunday, Nov. 10 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: This is a statement game for a team that has never won the Premier League. A win here would put them nine points clear, and though it's still really early, it would give them even more momentum entering the international break. The key will be playing smart in possession in the middle of the field. Any sloppy play could give City the chances on the counter that could decide the game.

Man. City: The big question for City is how Claudio Bravo will do in goal with Ederson out due to injury. Bravo played a bit in the Champions League at Atalanta in the middle of the week only to then be sent off with a straight red card. He should be fresh, but will his confidence level be there after a poor start to the week?

Liverpool vs. Man. City prediction

Each team gets a point in a result that favors Liverpool.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Man. City 2