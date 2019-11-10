Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Reds score twice in first 13 minutes after controversial no-call

It wasn't the start City wanted at Anfield

It did not take long for controversy to strike in the Liverpool vs. Manchester City showdown on Sunday at Anfield. Five minutes into the clash between the Premier League's top two teams, City was clamoring for a handball call in the box on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. The call wasn't given as the Reds went on to immediately score on a counterattack to take the lead in the sixth minute. You can find our live match updates here

A ball from Bernardo Silva appeared to hit Alexander-Arnold's outstretched arm, but the referee didn't blow his whistle. Seconds later, Liverpool's Fabinho scored with a rocket shot from outside the box that caught City's backup goalkeeper Claudio Bravo by surprise. The referee checked the potential handball on VAR after Fabinho's strike, but the call was still not given. 

As you'll see here with the play, it actually hits the arm of Silva first:

The goal stood and it was a huge shift in momentum in favor of the home team. Take a look at the opener:

But the Reds weren't done, producing this deadly counter attack just moments later. Look at the ball from Andrew Robertson to Mo Salah's head:

The 2-0 lead came after a strong start for City in which the visitors had chances to score but weren't able to connect. The no-call on Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool's hot start not only could change this game, but it could change the title race.

