Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League with Erik ten Hag's men arriving at Anfield as League Cup winners. Jurgen Klopp's side have just four wins from their last 12 across all competitions while the Red Devils have lost just once and won nine in that time period which has garnered last weekend's silverware as well. United won 2-1 at Old Trafford back in late August and are the form team coming into this one although Liverpool have kept back-to-back clean sheets.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Mar. 5 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 5 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA Network | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Liverpool +138; Draw: +260; United +175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Liverpool: Joe Gomez is a doubt with a hamstring injury as is Arthur Melo. Luis Diaz is likely to still be out for a little while longer as is the case with Thiago Alcantara. Calvin Ramsay is a long-term absentee with a knee problem and there is no known return date yet. Naby Keita is also a doubt but Darwin Nunez should be able to continue in attack after being fit enough to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United: Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho's fitness will be assessed ahead of the game. Shaw took a knock in the League Cup triumph while Sancho has been ill and both missed the midweek win over West Ham United in the FA Cup: "We hope it is not too bad -- we have to see how it develops until Sunday," said Ten Hag. Alejandro Garnacho could start after his heroics against the Hammers while Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Fred and Marcus Rashford all helped from the bench. Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are out long-term, and Ten Hag is handling Anthony Martial's return with caution: "I will give a prospective timeline or an expectation about that. Let him do his work, as several times now, he has been back and he drops back too quickly. We must give him the time and I hope he is on board but first, in this moment, we are doing really well in this set-up. When he is available, we will have another option, a good option. Let us give him the time and we will see when he is back. Then we will be happy because we have a quality option extra for the rest of the season."

Prediction

United's form is very good right now and that looks set to continue here despite Liverpool picking up slightly of late. Both teams scoring and United winning by a single goal would not be a surprise but a draw should not be ruled out. Pick: Liverpool 1, United 2.