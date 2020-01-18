Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, start time, preview, odds, how to watch online
The Reds can go 16 points clear with a win
One of the world's greatest soccer rivalries writes its next chapter on Sunday as Manchester United visits rival Liverpool in the battle of England's two biggest clubs. The Reds enter in first place with a record of 20-1-0 and just 14 goals conceded, while United is 9-7-6 with 34 points and in fifth place.
Both teams are closing in on their goals, with the Reds the heavy favorites to win the league and United all of a sudden in the top-four fight on the back of three wins in their last four.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Manchester United
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 19
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Location: Anfield
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -275 | Man. United +725 | Draw +400
Storylines
Liverpool: Good news for the Reds on several fronts. Fabinho and Joel Matip are back healthy, and Manchester City's draw against Crystal Palace means Liverpool can all but wrap up the title with a win. A victory would give the team a 16-point lead at the summit of the league, and there might just be no catching them.
Man. United: Still dealing with so many injuries, the Red Devils need to crank it up here now. The shocking defeat by Chelsea on Saturday at Newcastle means the Red Devils can get within two points with a win. Easier said than done against the world's best team, but why not? The draw earlier in the season will give them confidence, but they would settle for a point.
Liverpool vs. Manchester United prediction
The Reds struggle a bit with finishing but come away in the end with all three points.
Pick: Liverpool 2, United 1
Watch This Game Live
-
Barcelona vs. Granada preview
Barca is going to try and weather the storm without Luis Suarez
-
Grades: Spurs, Arsenal, City struggle
How has each team fared so far?
-
Rapinoe leads U.S. Olympic roster
Here's who will try and represent America in the Olympics
-
Spurs denied win by just millimeters
It doesn't get any closer than this
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Haaland gets hat trick in Dortmund debut
This kid is the real deal, and he showed it once again
-
Live updates: Liverpool vs. Man. United
The two rivals square off on Sunday
-
Firmino fires Liverpool past Spurs
Liverpool has started the Premier League season by winning 20 of 21 matches