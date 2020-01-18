Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, start time, preview, odds, how to watch online

One of the world's greatest soccer rivalries writes its next chapter on Sunday as Manchester United visits rival Liverpool in the battle of England's two biggest clubs. The Reds enter in first place with a record of 20-1-0 and just 14 goals conceded, while United is 9-7-6 with 34 points and in fifth place.

Both teams are closing in on their goals, with the Reds the heavy favorites to win the league and United all of a sudden in the top-four fight on the back of three wins in their last four.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Date : Sunday, Jan. 19



: Sunday, Jan. 19 Time : 11:30 a.m.



: 11:30 a.m. Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -275 | Man. United +725 | Draw +400

Storylines

Liverpool: Good news for the Reds on several fronts. Fabinho and Joel Matip are back healthy, and Manchester City's draw against Crystal Palace means Liverpool can all but wrap up the title with a win. A victory would give the team a 16-point lead at the summit of the league, and there might just be no catching them.

Man. United: Still dealing with so many injuries, the Red Devils need to crank it up here now. The shocking defeat by Chelsea on Saturday at Newcastle means the Red Devils can get within two points with a win. Easier said than done against the world's best team, but why not? The draw earlier in the season will give them confidence, but they would settle for a point.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United prediction

The Reds struggle a bit with finishing but come away in the end with all three points.

Pick: Liverpool 2, United 1