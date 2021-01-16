A battle of number one against number two in the Premier League is always big, but even more so when those two are Manchester United and Liverpool. The rivals meet on Sunday in a massive clash with first place on the line as

United enter in first with 36 points, three ahead of the Reds.

The Red Devils have won three in a row while Jurgen Klopp's side will look to bounce back at home and end a three-match league winless streak.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Jan. 17

: Sunday, Jan. 17 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: None

None Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -104; Draw +275; United +265 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Liverpool -104 Bet Now

Storylines

Liverpool: Did they use up all of their goals in that 7-0 win over Crystal Palace? Since that match on Dec. 19, the Reds have just one Premier League goal in their last three games, and their drought is at 252 minutes. They had eight shots on goal in that match against Palace but have just seven in their last 270 minutes of action. Their expected goals in those last three games is a total of 4.48 with 45 shots, yet they only converted that into one goal. Simply put, they are creating some chances but haven't finished with the usual precision. To beat United, they are going to have to change that trend.

United: Don't look now, but this team has found some form in the league. The Red Devils have gone 11 matches unbeaten, with wins in five of their last six. The defense still isn't at a top level as the club has conceded seven goals in their last six games, but they have conceded only one of those has come in their last three. Now, that was against some inconsistent attacks in Burnley, and Wolves, though the surprisingly potent Aston Villa was also in that mix. Against Liverpool, it could be much different. Though the Reds are struggling in attack, they are bound to bounce back at some point. To avoid it being here, Harry Maguire and company must limit the mistakes that saw them bounced from the Champions League in December. Playing the ball on the ground at the back, keeping it simple and being aware of their surroundings will be crucial.

Prediction

The Reds, despite their injury issues, contain Bruno Fernandes and bounce back in a big way with the attack looking sharp. Pick: Liverpool 3, United 1

